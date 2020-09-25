Rent and Mortgage Assistance Offered in Puyallup

The Puyallup City Council has allocated $100,000 of federal CARES Act funds for emergency relief grants for residential housing assistance.

Puyallup residents who have experienced negative economic impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible to receive help with rent or mortgage payments. Assistance will be offered up to one month’s cost of rent or mortgage, not to exceed $1,500. Income limits apply.

These funds are restricted to renters and homeowners who live in Puyallup and have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic and are at risk of eviction or foreclosure. Only persons who reside within Puyallup’s city limits may apply; use this map to check if your Puyallup address is within or outside of the municipal boundary.

The distribution of these funds will be administered by All Saints Community Services and Communities in Schools – Puyallup.

To contact All Saints Community Services, call 253-848-2000 or email ascs@allsaintsparish.com. Leave your name, phone number and residence address for a return call or email.

To contact Communities in Schools – Puyallup, email your name and residence address to info@cispuyallup.org.