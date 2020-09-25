Pierce County virtual talent show registration now open

Pierce County Parks is hosting a new virtual talent show and is accepting applications now through Oct. 22. Prizes will be awarded to the top three contestants of the Virtually Limitless Virtual Talent Show, chosen via Facebook public voting. Since the Virtually Limitless talent show will be held online, entries are not restricted to what can be displayed on stage. Submissions can include skills like trick basketball shots, skateboard maneuvers, synchronized swimming routines, horseback riding, singing, dancing, and more.

Talents submitted will be competing for the following prizes:

First place: $50 Pierce County Parks gift card to be redeemed for a class, program, or activity of your choosing

Second place: Ice Bumpers for two at Sprinker Recreation Center (once Sprinker is open)

Third place: Fantasy Lights vehicle pass for the 2020-2021 season

To compete in the virtual talent show, online entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22; registration fee is $10 per entry. Email Jenn Sergent, event coordinator, at jenn.sergent@piercecountywa.gov for entry submission instructions. To learn more about the show, voting process, or to submit your entry, visit the Virtually Limitless Virtual Talent Show webpage.

All entries must be unedited pictures or videos, 60 seconds maximum length. Each submission must include the registered participant’s following information:

Participant’s name

Email address

Mailing address

Contact phone number

Winners will be chosen by public vote on the Virtually Limitless Talent Show Facebook event page.

Please direct questions about the Virtually Limitless Virtual Talent Show to event coordinator Jenn Sergent at jenn.sergent@piercecountywa.gov.

Pierce County employees are not eligible to compete.