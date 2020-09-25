LegallyBLACK Announces “Spread The Vote, Not The Virus” Campaign to Increase BIPOC Voters

LegallyBLACK is kicking off their voter registration drive “Spread The Vote, Not The Virus” campaign. The purpose of this voter registration drive is to increase the number of young BIPOC voters in Pierce County. This campaign challenges registered voters to spread the vote by registering new voters. Black-owned businesses in the Tacoma have donated gift certificates towards a raffle to be held on Election Day November 3, 2020. Current and newly registered voters are entered into the raffle for every new voter they register.

Since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 24, 2020 and the recent verdict in the Breonna Taylor case, members of the community in Pierce County are continuing to press for budgeting and policy changes in Pierce County. LegallyBLACK and other local grassroots organizations have been taking action by leading peaceful protests, attending Pierce County Council meetings, and meeting with Pierce County and Tacoma government officials. LegallyBLACK believes that voting in the November 2020 Election is essential for necessary change in our community – locally, statewide and across our nation.

“There is no better time than now to make your voice heard,” said Jaylen Antoine, University of Puget Sound student and member of the LegallyBLACK Board of Directors. “When you vote, you are not only voting for your wellbeing, but for the well being of those who will be impacted most by the outcome of the election. You and your vote matter.”

LegallyBLACK will be hosting live voter registration pop-up events beginning on September 26 2020. For more details, go to www.wearelegallyblack.com/spreadthevotenotthevirus or LegallyBLACK social media channels.

LegallyBLACK (an acronym) is a non-profit formed to unify modern day civil rights activities and grass roots organizations across Pierce County seeking to eradicate racism and strengthen our communities. LegallyBLACK. focuses on influencing change in local, state, and federal laws & policies so all people of color have unconditional legal access to resources, freedom, peace, liberty, and the equal rights to the pursuit of happiness.

LegallyBLACK stands for Brave, Lifted, Altruistic, Creative and Keen.