Laborers' International Union of North America Endorses Marilyn Strickland for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Congress Campaign.

TACOMA, WA – Marilyn Strickland announced today that the Laborers’ Union of North America has endorsed her campaign to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District, highlighting the growing support for Marilyn from across the South Sound, including from the region’s and the national labor community. Other regional and national labor organizations supporting Marilyn include: the Washington State Association of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters; the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Puget Sound Chapter; the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 612 and 302; the Seafarers International Union; and the Sailors Union of the Pacific.

“As we work to recover and rebuild from this economic crisis and strengthen our middle class, we must support working men and women and strengthen America’s unions. I’m grateful to the Laborers’ International Union of North America for their steadfast support,” said Strickland. “In Congress, I’ll fight for more apprenticeships, a national paid family leave policy, and protect the right of workers to organize and collectively bargain. I look forward to continuing to be a strong champion for working men and women, helping create jobs, and getting our economy back on track.”

“The Laborers’ International Union of North America is proud to endorse Marilyn Strickland for Congress. Time and time again, Marilyn has shown her commitment to fighting for good family-wage jobs, re-investing in our national infrastructure, and strengthening our middle class. We know she is the right person to help the South Sound economy recover and rebuild stronger than before. We look forward to having a champion like Marilyn for family-wage jobs, working people and families in Congress,” said Jermaine Smiley, Business Manager and Secretary-Treasurer of the Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers.

If elected, Strickland will be the first African-American from the Pacific Northwest elected to Congress, and the first Korean-American woman to serve. Her first place finish in the August 4 primary election, and a recent survey of likely voters shows Marilyn with a strong lead and clear path to victory for November.

You can view the full list of endorsements here.