Get a free shot to fight the flu, Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash.—This flu season, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot. You can get a free flu shot at one of 12 drive-thru events throughout Pierce County this fall. The kick-off event was Sept. 24, and the clinics will run through Dec. 3.

Like COVID-19, the flu is a serious respiratory illness. Last season, the flu killed 13 people in Pierce County, including two children. Forty-two Pierce County residents died from the flu during the 2018-2019 season. This influenza season will be unlike any other because COVID-19 will be in circulation, too.

“A vaccine doesn’t exist yet for COVID-19, but we have one for the flu,” said Communicable Disease Division Director Nigel Turner at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “The flu shot is your best protection against the flu, and it’ll help keep more ill people out of our hospitals that are helping people affected by COVID-19,” he said.

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot every year. Even if you do get sick with the flu, your illness may be milder and shorter. It protects you and those around you all season.

The Health Department, MultiCare Health System and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital want Pierce County residents to stay safe this season. Along with getting a flu shot, keep up the healthy habits that protect against the flu and COVID-19—wash your hands, cover your coughs, stay home when you’re sick, continue to exercise social distancing, and wear a mask.

“With COVID-19’s continued presence in our communities, something as basic as a flu shot is even more important this year to keep our communities healthy and prevent the spread of disease,” said David Carlson, DO, MultiCare’s Chief Physician Officer. “By partnering together to offer drive-thru flu clinics, we can provide even more opportunities for our community to receive this necessary vaccine beyond our MultiCare clinics,” he said

At each drive-thru event, you can get a flu shot without leaving the car. Flu shots are free for children 18 and younger and uninsured adults. Insured adults bring your insurance card and we will bill your health plan.

For a list of dates and locations for the events and more, visit www.tpchd.org/flu.