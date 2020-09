Fierce County Cider opened its public taproom today (Sept. 24) in South Hill. For now, Fierce County Cider will serve to the public Thursdays through Saturdays. The cidery resides in an industrial space at 9918 162nd St. Ct. E., which is across from Thun Field. Fierce County Cider is nestled right in the middle of […]

The post Fierce County Cider opens in Puyallup. Here’s a first look appeared first on Dine Pierce County.