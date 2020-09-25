City of DuPont Announces Halloween 2020 Plan

Traditional Trick-or-Treating on the evening of Halloween, October 31, 2020, is permitted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled trick-or-treating as a “high-risk” activity so please use your best judgement. If you do partake, we encourage the community to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and adorn your finest costume this Halloween. The City will offer a sign available to download on our website for those households not wanting to participate in trick-or-treating. Please be respectful of those who have this sign posted.

Additionally, due to COVID-19, the City of DuPont has made the difficult decision to cancel the Downtown Trick-or-Treating celebration during the day. This decision was not made lightly, as it is a favorite event amongst families. The health and safety of our community and staff is the top and foremost priority. Due to the amount of trick-or-treaters and the close proximity of which they are in, social distancing would be practically impossible to control.

The City is planning alternative activities for the season. Please watch the City website for details. Together, we can have a safe and happy Halloween.

Additional Information:

City of DuPont website: www.dupontwa.gov

Printable No Treats PDF Flyer: www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4259/No-Treats