Change of season brings lower fares for Pierce County Ferry riders

The non-peak season fare for vehicles up to and including 22 feet in length will be $18.35, compared to the peak season fare of $23.85. Customers with a Senior ID or Disability Permit driving a vehicle up to and including 22 feet will be $15.25, compared to the peak season fare of $19.80.

Non-peak season runs Oct. 1 to April 30. Value pass, vehicle passenger, and walk-on fares are the same year-round. A full list of fares is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry.

Riders will be able to use remaining peak season tickets during non-peak season, although they will not be refunded the difference in ticket price. Riders can request refunds for unused peak season tickets through Oct. 10 at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry or in person at the terminal. Questions about ticket refunds can be answered in person at the terminal or by calling (253) 588-1950.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island.