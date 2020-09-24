Zoolights Returns Nov. 27-Jan. 3

TACOMA, Wash.—Zoolights will return this holiday season to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium with new safety protocols and the traditional light displays that have lit up the community for the past 32 years.

“We are thrilled to continue the longstanding tradition of Zoolights for our community during this challenging time,” said Zoo Director Alan Varsik. “We’ve reimagined Zoolights to bring the same magic while keeping everyone safe.”

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will transform into a colorful winter wonderland with over 700,000 LED lights. From their first steps inside, Zoo guests will be immersed in a stunning sea of lights. Local landmarks like the towering 23-foot-high Mt. Rainier and two Narrows Bridges, a sprawling 100-foot pink-and-orange octopus, a giant crab with moving pincers and several 8-foot-long sea turtles will be among the familiar favorites, along with whimsical animal scenes like sledding penguins, ice skating puffins, a walrus family and a trio of polar bears.

Guests will also have the opportunity to see who’s awake in the Asian Forest Sanctuary dayroom and at Kids’ Zone- a tiger? A tapir? Meerkats?

Zoolights begins Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 3. Hours are 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. nightly, except for a two-night closure on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Tickets go on sale in October at www.pdza.org/zoolights for this longest-running and most-loved holiday lights extravaganza in the region.

Enhanced Safety Protocols

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is following all public health and safety guidelines for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.

Face coverings required for anyone 5 and over.

Timed online tickets required.

A limited number of tickets available each night to ensure social distancing.

Hand-sanitizing stations are placed around the Zoo.

Prices

Mon.-Thurs.: $11 general admission, $5.50 members

Fri.-Sun.: $14 general admission, $7 members

2-years-old & younger are free.

Both aquariums and the carousel will be closed for the safety of guests during Zoolights. Outdoor food and gift kiosks will be open. The aquariums will be open during the day for guests who visit the Zoo.

Zoolights is presented by BECU.For more information, tips and a map, go to www.pdza.org/zoolights.