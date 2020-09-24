University Place Human Services Assistance Program

The University Place City Council voted on July 6 to allot $100,000 to support local families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are part of $992,700 the City received from the State of Washington as part of the federal CARES Act. The balance of the funds will be used to support local businesses ($500,000) and to reimburse the City for its COVID-related expenses ($392,700).

The funds for Human Services Assistance are available to qualified residents of U.P. who can demonstrate a substantial loss of income due to COVID-19. Qualified households: must be a resident of University Place and must be current with rent, utilities and childcare through March 16, 2020. Where allowed, payments will be made directly to landlords, utilities and childcare providers.

Grants up to $3,000 per household can be used to assist with:

Rent

Utilities

Childcare

To ensure these funds are distributed quickly and appropriately, the City has contracted with Families Unlimited Network (FUN) to properly vet and distribute these funds. To find out if you are a candidate for CARES funding, please call Families Unlimited Network at 253.460.3134, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Qualifying applicants will be determined by appointment only.

This project was supported by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Grant funds are administered by the local Government Coronavirus Relief Fund thru the Washington State Department of Commerce.