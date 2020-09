Tacoma’s first Laotian restaurant, Sweet Rice, is opening in Tacoma in October. The restaurant will feature Laotian specialties, including sweet rice, the Lao staple for which the restaurant is named. The Lao menu is served alongside a menu of Thai classics at Sweet Rice. “We’re really excited to expand,” explained Robert Saysana, who runs Sweet […]

