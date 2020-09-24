Lakewood Commercial Landlord Coronavirus Relief Fund Grant Now Available

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood was allocated an additional $895,000 Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars for the period of March 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020. On September 14, the Lakewood City Council directed that some of these funds be used for commercial landlord assistance.

This is a new Lakewood COVID-19 grant program that will provide rental relief to Lakewood commercial landlords that have lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to minimize the public’s exposure to COVID-19. The program provides up to $5,000 per month per location and up to six and a half (6.5) months of assistance for a maximum of $37,500 for each tenant that a landlord has within one property.

Any commercial landlord that owns or manages commercial property in the City of Lakewood, and has a standing lease with at least one tenant is eligible to apply.

Application deadline is Friday, October 2nd, 5:00 p.m. Applications will be open beginning at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23rd.

Application details will be available at 5 p.m. September 22nd at cityoflakewood.us/economic_development/

Applications will be accepted on a first in, first out basis. Those who submit a completed application and deemed complete after city review will be processed first. The money granted may be used to cover un-paid rent by lessees and/or to pay mortgages.

For questions about this program contact Becky Newton, 253-983-7738.