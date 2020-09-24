Free Covid-19 Testing Sept. 26 at Asia Pacific Cultural Center

Protect your health, your family’s health, and the health of your community.
Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC), Tacoma Pierce County Health Department, and Pierce County Office of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 Testing at APCC this Saturday, September 26 from 10am-3pm.
TPCHD recommends you consider getting tested, especially if any of the following apply:
- You have symptoms of COVID-19:Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches, headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- If you have been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19
- If you could not maintain safe physical distance from others at a gathering
- You are a member of one or more of the following communities — Black, Latinx, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Island, American Indian, Alaska Native
- COVID-19 has affected members of these communities more than others
Call APCC at (253) 383-3900 for more information or CLICK HERE to visit the TPCHD site.
You do not have to show any symptoms to qualify for testing.
No I.D. Required
No Health Insurance Required
Asia Pacific Cultural Center
253-383-3900
4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
