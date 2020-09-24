Free Covid-19 Testing Sept. 26 at Asia Pacific Cultural Center

Protect your health, your family’s health, and the health of your community.

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC), Tacoma Pierce County Health Department, and Pierce County Office of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 Testing at APCC this Saturday, September 26 from 10am-3pm.

TPCHD recommends you consider getting tested, especially if any of the following apply:

You have symptoms of COVID-19:Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches, headache Loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea If you have been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19 If you could not maintain safe physical distance from others at a gathering You are a member of one or more of the following communities — Black, Latinx, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Island, American Indian, Alaska Native COVID-19 has affected members of these communities more than others

Call APCC at (253) 383-3900 for more information or CLICK HERE to visit the TPCHD site.

You do not have to show any symptoms to qualify for testing.

No I.D. Required

No Health Insurance Required

Asia Pacific Cultural Center

253-383-3900

4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409