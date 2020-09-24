Doglio Starts September Strong

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress.

Beth Doglio’s campaign for Congress in Washington’s 10th District continues to build momentum with impressive new endorsements, grassroots fundraising, and volunteer engagement.

With wildfires intensified by climate change burning across the western United States, Doglio’s environmental leadership and bold climate plans have been crucial for inspiring support. Fresh from helping lead Senator Ed Markey to victory in his Massachusetts primary, the Sunrise Movement announced their endorsement of Doglio and is enlisting their team of youth climate activists to support her campaign.

Additionally, more than 100 people joined a grassroots campaign fundraiser with environmentalist and 350.org founder and endorser Bill McKibben, further demonstrating the strong engagement, interest, and investment of the environmental community in electing a climate champion to Congress.

Doglio is not accepting fossil fuel or corporate PAC contributions and relies on the contributions of local supporters and small dollar donors to fund her campaign. Since the primary, the campaign has received over 5,800 donations.

Earlier this month, Doglio earned the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers – the latest union to back Doglio because of her commitment to working families, and a confirmation of her exceptional record fighting for public schools. Doglio, a former PTA President at Roosevelt Elementary, delivered hundreds of millions for school facility construction, teacher raises, climate change curricula, and more in the State Legislature.

“Beth Doglio is a champion for working people and understands how essential a robustly funded public education system is to our democracy and true equality, from early learning through higher ed and all options in between,” said Karen Strickland, President of AFT Washington. “Her values are in line with the commitment of AFT Washington to dismantle systemic racism in our institutions and we look forward to working together to achieve a better world for all.”

The campaign has also seen steady growth in enthusiasm from volunteers. Dedicated supporters and volunteers have completed over 250 shifts, making over 16,000 calls and sending over 20,000 texts in just the last three weeks.

“Every day, Beth Doglio inspires voters across the South Sound to get on board and join our fight for a better future,” said Bayley Burgess, Campaign Manager. “Beth is the only candidate with a proven record standing up to fossil fuel special interests and the only candidate willing to demand we take the bold climate action necessary to build a clean energy economy, create millions of jobs, and stop climate change.”