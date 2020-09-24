Call for Artists: Puyallup Signal Cabinet Wraps

The City of Puyallup is seeking artists to propose an original design for reproduction and installation on signal cabinets in Puyallup. The wraps will deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes.

Deadline: 5 pm on November 6, 2020

Compensation: $500 per selected design

Eligibility:

Applicants must reside in the Puyallup School District

Applicants cannot be a member of the Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission or employed by the City of Puyallup

Two designs will be selected in this initial phase, with designs not selected remaining eligible for future phases. Each approved final design will be compensated at the rate of $500 for an original design, and include all necessary licensing rights.

Suggested themes may be given preference in the selection process. These are: Puyallup’s agricultural heritage; Bee City; the Puyallup River; our historic downtown; student life (school, sports); the Fair; the farmers market; and service clubs. Designs must be appropriate for public display.

Submitted design proposals will be reviewed by the Arts & Culture Commission, which may suggest revisions to any proposal. The Commission will select up to two designs for wrap production and installation in the initial phase of this project.

Contact: Brenda Fritsvold at brenda@puyallupwa.gov or 253-770-3370

SUBMISSION MATERIALS

Applicant’s name, address, email and phone number

Up to three proposed designs, submitted as high resolution JPEG files*

*examples and specs that will be required for the final selected designs