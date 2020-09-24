Annie Wright Schools Appoint Alicia Mathurin as Director of Community Engagement

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Annie Wright Schools announced that Alicia Mathurin has been appointed to a new role, Director of Community Engagement, and will continue to serve on the schools’ Senior Leadership Team. The newly developed position reports directly to Head of Schools Jake Guadnola.

Alicia first joined Annie Wright Schools as a parent in 2012. After her service in the Marine Corps in 2005, she began working with youth, providing resources and auxiliary programs to underserved students in Tacoma. Alicia joined Annie Wright’s Middle School as Office Coordinator in 2015, and then was promoted to Director of Auxiliary Programs in 2019, overseeing the schools’ Extended Day, before- and after-school care, and Summer@Annie Wright programming.

As Director of Community Engagement, Alicia is charged with ensuring that the exceptional education students receive at Annie Wright is known and understood throughout the community; supporting current students and their families, faculty and staff in order to further maximize their AWS experience; increasing alumni engagement and participation; and developing synergistic relationships throughout Tacoma and beyond that create multi-level opportunities for Annie Wright community and partners. Alicia will continue to oversee the Extended Day programming for the 2020-2021 school year.

“My passion is community-building and providing quality educational, recreational and social programs for youth,” said Alicia. “As a Tacoma native, I am thrilled to connect what I love to do with both an institution and city for which I care deeply.”

“Founded in 1884, Annie Wright Schools have a long and treasured history with the City of Tacoma and South Sound,” shared Jake Guadnola, Head of Annie Wright Schools. “Alicia’s experience and strength for community-building are pivotal as we continue to grow and explore new ways to support Tacoma and our AWS community.”

