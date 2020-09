Pierce County’s first Wienerschnitzel is opening Sept. 24 in Fife at 5156 Pacific Hwy E. The national hot dog chain is known for its long list of hot dogs and Tastee-Freez soft serve ice cream. In the 1970s, you might have encountered a Wienerschnitzel, which were as distinctive then as they are now for their […]

The post Wienerschnitzel is coming. Here’s the opening date appeared first on Dine Pierce County.