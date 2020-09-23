Rescued From Suspected Cruelty, Shelter Saved Senior Dogs And Can Save More With Your Help

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Oldies and still goodies, Coco and Falko, two senior, bonded dogs came to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in rough shape. The odor from their rotting teeth and unwashed fur, in addition to the struggles they face when walking due to poor bone health, did little to affect how sweet both Coco and Falko are.

Thanks to support from the community, shelter staff have been able to care for Coco and Falko’s list of ailments, including removing 18 rotten teeth between the two of them, as well as a bottle cap that was lodged in Falko’s mouth. Coco and Falko are on the mend and resting comfortably in a foster’s home while they wait for their forever family to adopt them.

Day of Giving

Every day, homeless, abused, and abandoned pets of Pierce County are brought to the shelter, just like Coco and Falko. Often in desperate need of care, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County helps nearly 10,000 pets each year, with the most significant expense being veterinary treatment.

You can help the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County continue saving pets like Coco and Falko by virtually attending the shelter’s first-ever Day of Giving.

Coco & Falko

Taking place on Thursday, September 24, all donations made between now and midnight on September 24 will go three times as far, up to $10,000, thanks to the support of Day of Giving sponsors: Columbia Bank, Johnson, Stone & Pagano, P.S., Larson Automotive Group, and Propel Insurance.

You can learn more and donate here: thehumanesociety.org/dayofgiving. If interested in adopting Coco and Falko, please email dogfoster@thehumanesociety.org.