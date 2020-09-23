Recognizing Pierce County trail blazer and icon Harold Moss

The Pierce County Council learned with great sadness today that former Pierce County Councilman Harold Moss passed away Sept. 21, 2020.

The Council expresses its condolences to Moss’ family and friends and shares the following statement on the loss of a true Pierce County icon:

The passing of Harold Moss is a huge loss for our community. We are fortunate that Harold chose to call Pierce County home following his military service. Our community is stronger today because of Harold and his defense of civil rights, his devotion to civil service and his selflessness.

Harold was a trail blazer who persevered against injustice and made history by becoming the first Black man on the Tacoma City Council in 1970, the first Black mayor of Tacoma in 1994 and the first Black member of the Pierce County Council in 1996, where he served as chair from 2002 to 2004. While serving in these elected capacities Harold held various leadership positions with numerous external agencies ranging from public transit and public health, to law enforcement, public safety and youth-focused organizations.

Harold helped establish the Tacoma Urban League, the Black Collective and volunteered countless hours to mentor and support up and coming Black leaders in our community and across the region, helping them continue what he started so many decades ago.

We are better today because of Harold, and although we are saddened he is no longer with us, we are confident his legacy will continue well into the future.