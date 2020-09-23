Lane striping brings overnight I-5 lane closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Construction crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma will refresh lane striping on both directions of the highway the week of Sept. 28.

Overnight travelers will see lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 during the work.

Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road each night from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each following day.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way each night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day.

The work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled. Additional overnight ramp closures for this project are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.