43 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed September 23

On Sept. 23, we confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 50s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 70s from Graham.

A man in his 70s from Central Pierce County.

Our totals are 7,555 cases and 169 deaths.

We have reported 532 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 59.0. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 38.0.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 51.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We’ve seen an increase in confirmed cases over the past 6 days, most likely due to Labor Day weekend gatherings. We’re watching closely to see if this uptick will continue.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 41.7% in the last two weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.