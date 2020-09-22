PLU business alumni Bradd Busick (MultiCare) and Andrea Adams (Nike) talk mentorship

Andrea Adams ’15 and Bradd Busick ’99, MBA ’09 discuss business, mentorship, and seizing opportunity. Adams is Direct Strategy & Portfolio Manager at Nike and a former PLU student athlete. Busick is an adjunct business professor at PLU and chief technology officer and vice president at MultiCare Health System.

