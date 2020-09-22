Medicare changes place responsibilities on beneficiaries

Medicare is complex. Beneficiaries are faced with a wide range of options, many of which can be quite confusing. Medicare offers beneficiaries two basic options – Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage – and dozens of additional choices within each path. Knowing the differences and how to choose can save people hundreds or thousands of dollars each year.

“Medicare 2021” is an impartial, information-only event for current and future beneficiaries. The workshop hosted by Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources, offers a close look at the two basic options beneficiaries have, and how to make the best choice, given individual needs and circumstances.

Two online presentations will be offered in October:

Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Zoom: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/99440102152; or

Phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099 (Toll Free); Webinar ID: 994 4010 2152

Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Zoom piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/95782035606; or

Phone253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099 (Toll Free); Webinar ID: 957 8203 5606

“The coronavirus pandemic has taught us two important lessons” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources manager. “Health care is nothing to take for granted and we all need to prepare for the unexpected. Medicare continues to change to meet the changing healthcare landscape and it continues to change today. People new to Medicare need a solid understanding of how the program works. Long-term beneficiaries need to take a very close look changes to their coverage. What worked last year may well not work this year. It’s important that Medicare beneficiaries keep up to date with changes to Medicare.”

“Medicare 2021” will be presented by Matt Santelli, community education and outreach specialist with Pierce County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). This is event is intended for current and soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries, as well as adult children and other family members tending to another’s health care. The online event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. For more information call 253-798-4600.