JBLM to conduct artillery and mortar training Sept 23 to 25

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery and mortars from 12:01 a.m. Sept 23 to 11:59 p.m. Sept 25. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.

