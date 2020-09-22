JBLM to conduct artillery and mortar training Sept 23 to 25

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery and mortars from 12:01 a.m. Sept 23 to 11:59 p.m. Sept 25. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.Print This Post
