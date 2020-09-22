Drive-In Movie – Coco on October 16

The City is excited to announce another Drive-in Movie experience – on October 16 we’ll be showing the award winning Disney and Pixar movie Coco at Fort Steilacoom Park! The movie will start at 7:00 p.m.

“In Disney/Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.”

Coco won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (2017).

In addition to a great movie, we are also excited to announce that every car will get a pumpkin, decorating kit and a bag of popcorn thanks to our event sponsors! Coco is presented by WSECU and sponsored by Xfinity.

While, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City’s traditional Truck and Tractor Event is cancelled – we will have fire trucks and police vehicles at this event for kids and adults to view.

Come early to enjoy the Lakewood Farmers Market which is at the same location from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For full Drive-In Movies rules click here.

Movie entrance opens at 6:30 p.m.

All attendees must register in advance – cost is only $10 per car! Space is limited.

No RVs, buses or limousines.

No refunds will be given.

Event is subject to change based on health regulations.

Location: Fort Steilacoom Park

8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498