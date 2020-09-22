Do you Want to Build a Scarecrow?

Scarecrow Building has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 26 due to last week’s air quality. There are still a couple of spots left! Sign up today!

Saturday, September 26, 2020

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Robinson Park – 205 Barksdale Ave

Cost: $10

Families are required to bring clothes for their scarecrow. We will provide stands, hay, and all the fixings to complete your newest member of the family.

Event is Sept. 26, not Sept. 19 as the flier states.

After registering, you’ll receive an email with instructions and a time slot for decorating.

Registration: dupontwagov.seamlessdocs.com/f/scarecrowbuilding2020