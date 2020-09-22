43 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed September 22

On Sept. 22, we confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in his 70s from Puyallup. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Puyallup. He had no known underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 7,516 cases and 166 deaths.

We have reported 518 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 57.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 37.0.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 54.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We’ve seen an increase in confirmed cases over the past 5 days. It is too early to tell if this is because of Labor Day weekend gatherings, or if it will continue into the coming weeks. We’re watching closely and will provide more information by the middle of next week.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 43.1% in the last two weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.