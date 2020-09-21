Pierce County property taxes due by Nov. 2

The second installment of this year’s property taxes will be due a couple days later than usual. Pierce County Assessor Treasurer Mike Lonergan explained, “Because Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday this year, we can accept tax payments that are dropped off or postmarked by the next business day, which is Monday, Nov. 2.”

The Assessor-Treasurer’s office at the Pierce County Annex must remain closed to the public until COVID-19 cases decrease enough for the county to move to Phase 3 of the State’s reopening plan. Therefore, no in-person transactions can be made at this time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” Lonergan said, “and we want to make sure no one misses the due date, because we are required to charge one percent monthly interest after that.”

The Nov. 2 due date is consistent with the payment deadline set by King and Snohomish county treasurers. The payment deadline cannot be extended further, because many cities, school districts, fire districts, and other taxing districts rely on the funds for operating costs and to make debt service payments due in November.

Payments may be made:

By mail to Pierce County Finance, P.O. Box 11621, Tacoma WA 98411. Make checks payable to Pierce County and please include payment stub or parcel number.

Online using e-check, debit card or credit card at www.piercecountywa.gov/atr, or by calling the Assessor-Treasurer’s automated telephone system at 253-798-3333. Please have your parcel number ready. A handling fee is added by an outside vendor: 50 cents for e-check, $3.50 for debit and 2.35% for credit card.

Secure drop box at Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma. Do not pay in cash.