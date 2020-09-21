Orr Home Orchard Pumpkin Walk

STEILACOOM – The SHMA Education Committee is looking to give away 30 free pumpkins for families who would like to carve them for the annual Orr Orchard Pumpkin Walk.

Steilacoom Kiwanis is supplying the pumpkins, which can be picked up on Saturday, October 24th between 10 am-2 pm at the SHMA Museum (1801 Rainier Street).

After your family has carved the pumpkin, please return it to the museum on Saturday, October 31st from 10 am-2 pm. SHMA volunteers will set them in the Orr Orchard pathway for Halloween trick or treaters to enjoy.

If your family would like to participate, please come by and pick up your FREE pumpkin. First come, first serve. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jody Snyder by email at jody.c.snyder@gmail.com.