Martin Luther King Jr. Way closes between Division Avenue and S. 3rd Street for track installation

Crews will install the curved track in the Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection this week, starting as soon as Wednesday, Sept. 23. This work will close Martin Luther King Jr. Way in both directions between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St. Please access Kaiser Permanente’s main entrance and parking lot from S. 3rd St. Crews will continue installing track on the west side of MLK Jr. Way south to 6th Avenue. The contractor may pour concrete around the rail near the Baker driveway this week, including cutting the track slab on Saturday, Sept. 26 starting at 7 a.m. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access the emergency department, please follow MLK Jr. Way north to S. 5th St. To access the Baker Center, follow S. L St. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues to install track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 16th Street, utilities at S. 7th Street and MLK Jr. Way, and a concrete pad for the traction power substation on S. 8th St. west of MLK Jr. Way. Crews will continue installing stormwater utilities on N. 2nd Street between Yakima Ave. and N. I Street, as well as on Commerce St. near S. 7th St. The contractor will start connecting power from Broadway to the traction power substation on Stadium Way. Crews will remove some track in the Stadium curve this week, and then start installing track on both sides of the curve near Stadium High School.

Looking ahead, the contractor will trim trees along the route, starting as soon as September 28. The trees need to be trimmed to provide space for the Link power poles, which will start to be installed along the route in early October.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, S. 15th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of September 21

Where

Commerce Street from Theater District Station to S. 7th St. – northbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

N. 2nd Street from N. I Street to the alley – street closure.

Division Avenue from J St. to K St./MLK Jr. Way – westbound lane closure.

N. K St. and Division Avenue intersection – intersection closed at N. K St. May open later this week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 3rd Street – street closure as soon as Sept. 23.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

S. 5th Street west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 16th Street — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 13th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 14th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 15th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.