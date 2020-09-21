Lisa H. Mansfield appointed as Lakewood Municipal Court Judge

Lisa H. Mansfield will be sworn in as the Lakewood Municipal Court judge. Lakewood Municipal Court serves Lakewood, University Place, Steilacoom, and DuPont.

Ms. Mansfield currently serves as the Judge Pro Tempore at Thurston County District Court. Prior to that, she worked as an attorney in Tacoma for the Department of Assigned Counsel Dependency Unity, the Department of Assigned Counsel Felony Unit, the Department of Assigned Counsel Misdemeanor Division, as well as private law firms.

Along with an established career in law, Ms. Mansfield is extremely involved in the community. She is the President of the Pierce County Minority Bar Association, Vice President of Community Outreach Washington Women Lawyers Board of Directors, serves on the University of Washington Tacoma Legal Pathways Advisory Board, and several other boards and organizations.

“After being on the interview panel for the Municipal Court Judge and listening to Ms. Mansfield’s answers to various questions, it became clear she was the most qualified individual. We are very fortunate to have such an intelligent, qualified person on our bench. It’s an honor for the City of DuPont” said City Administrator Andy Takata.

Mayor Frederick will swear in Ms. Mansfield at the City Council Meeting on September 22, 2020.

Additional Information:

City Council Meetings Video Link: wa-piercecountytv2.civicplus.com/1306/DuPont-Live-Meetings