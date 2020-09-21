Letter: Doglio For Congress

Submitted by Nicole Neilson.

Beth has been a tireless advocate for our community. In the Legislature, she secured funding for the Veteran’s Hub, Interfaith Works Homeless Shelter, and Thurston County Food Bank. She secured much needed funding for school districts in the 22nd. When she was asked to support community efforts to reform police use of force laws, she took decisive action to support I-940, greatly improving a broken accountability system.

Before her time in the Legislature, she worked tirelessly to keep our environment clean. She founded and led the Washington State Conservation Voters. She led efforts to stop the opening of seven coal export terminals in Washington and won. In the Legislature, she passed first-in-the-nation clean building standards to help cut emissions. She negotiated on the Toxic Reductions Act, the strongest such regulations in the country.

Beth has accomplished this and so much more because people know she can get the work done. That’s why she’s amassed so many endorsements. She’s been endorsed by the Washington State Labor Council, the Sierra Club, and over 120 local elected officials. Her role in making Washington a national leader in effective progressive policy has earned her the endorsements of Senators Warren and Sanders, and Representatives Pramilia Jayapal.

Beth is the leader we need here in the 10th Congressional district. She has pledged to take no corporate PAC money and is committed to being a voice for we the people. That’s why I’m voting for Beth Doglio and I encourage everyone to join me.