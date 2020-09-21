Initial regular unemployment and continued claims decreased during week of Sept. 6 – 12

During the week of September 6 through September 12, there were 18,403 initial regular unemployment claims (down 8.0 percent from the prior week) and 566,443 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 6.6 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 242 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial claims applications for regular Unemployment Insurance decreased over the week while Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims all increased over the week.

ESD paid out over $157.3 million for 340,352 individual claims – a decrease of $19.5 million and 16,349 less individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofSeptember 6-September 12 Week ofAugust 30-September 5 Week ofAugust 23-August 29 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 18,403 20,006 18,172 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 7,286 4,943 4,590 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 11,474 7,405 6,109 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 529,280 499,071 539,782 Total claims 566,443 531,425 568,653

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.