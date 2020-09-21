Bob Bitz’s career accomplishments at MPT include something All the Kings Horses and All the Kings Men couldn’t do…

When Bob was a young boy, he lived 5 houses down from the former district headquarters located at 10 Idaho Street in Lincoln Heights. There was a shop building where Bob would visit regularly with the two carpenters who worked there.

When he first became a carpenter himself in 1974, he had thought about working for Metro Parks. He brought the talents that he’d been honing since the 70s to the District in 2002, in part, he says “because he wanted to give back to his hometown.”

Bob serves the lead Carpenter at the shops. He helped launch the Keymark keying system that Metro Parks currently uses. He keeps things running by reviewing requested projects, ordering supplies and maintaining the saws and tools.

Among his mentors, Bob credits retirees Ken McAtee, Wayne Knutsen and Jerry Anderson who he says taught him many valuable things. Memories he will take from his time with Metro Parks include a treasured gift given to him by Wayne and Jerry – a hand drawn picture of his young son that he lost in 2006.

Some of the projects that stand out as memorable to Bob during his time serving his community include:

Work he did at Northwest Trek.

Re-storing the iconic Humpty Dumpty

Making improvements to the carpenters shop

Witnessing the reclamation of the old Asarco smelter site

Celebrating the opening of the Wilson Way bridge

He believes the two most transformative things that happened during his career were the building of two new community centers and replacing the old wading pools with spray plazas.

The thing he won’t miss when he hangs up his work belt for the last time, will be hanging any more steel doors. He says he’s pretty sure he’s installed hundreds during his time with us.

What he looks forward to most in retirement will be traveling with his wife in their motorhome and spending more time with their 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

