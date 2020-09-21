51 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed September 21

On Sept. 21, we confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: a man in his 80s from the Edgewood/Fife/Milton geographic region. He had underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 7,476 cases and 164 deaths.

We have reported 498 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 55.2. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 35.6.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 54.47 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We reported 22 confirmed cases today from ManorCare Health Services in Tacoma. We continue to support long term care facilities as they test residents to identify COVID-19 cases and limit the spread.

We’ve seen an increase in confirmed cases over the past 4 days. It is too early to tell if this is because of Labor Day weekend gatherings, or if it will continue into the coming weeks. We’re watching closely and will provide more information by the middle of next week.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 43.4% in the last two weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.