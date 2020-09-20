Lakewood Farmers Market extended to October 16

The City is excited to announce the Lakewood Farmers Market will be extended to October 16, 2020!

After this Friday’s Market (9/18), the Lakewood Farmers Market will be from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include 45 vendors. Additional dates include:

Friday, September 25, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 2, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 9, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 16, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This year the Lakewood Farmers Market has been held, and will continue to be held, at Fort Steilacoom Park in the parking lot adjacent to the baseball fields.The new location allows the market to achieve social distancing and meet public health directives to keep the community safe during the current COVID-19 health crisis. The market is only available to walk-thru traffic. There is plenty of free parking at Fort Steilacoom Park for market goers.

