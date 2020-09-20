Candidate Forum – 26th Legislative District

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County is holding a virtual candidate forum for the public in Legislative District 26 on Tuesday, September 22, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Candidates for House of Representatives Positions 1 and 2 who will participate in teh forum include Carrie Hesch, Jesse Young, Michelle Caldier and Joy Stanford.

The League is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties.

Register at bit.ly/2QFcY6Z.