36 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed September 20

On Sept. 20, we confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 7,425 cases and 163 deaths.

We have reported 478 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 53.0. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 34.1.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 57.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases recently. 44.2% of the people who tested positive in the last two weeks were aged 20-39.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

We’ve seen an increase in confirmed cases over the past 3 days. It is too early to tell if this is because of Labor Day weekend gatherings, or if it will continue into the coming weeks. We’re watching closely and will provide more information by the middle of next week.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!