Symphony Tacoma Begins 2020 Season with Three Series of Virtual Music Programs

Tacoma, WA — Symphony Tacoma will transition from stage to screen to begin its 74th season this fall. Like many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the Symphony to set aside normal operations and implement new methods to continue its mission of building community through music.

Three virtual series will deliver different musical experiences to Symphony patrons and community members:

The Interludes Series presents chamber music performances. Each 45-minute performance will feature small groups of socially-distanced musicians performing themed programming.

The Encore Series rebroadcasts favorite concerts from the Symphony’s archive. Audio recordings will be accompanied by visuals including video segments, photographs and program scores.

The Facebook Live Series continues behind-the-scenes conversations hosted by Music Director Sarah Ioannides begun in the spring. Listeners can get to know the musicians, guest artists and community members during these 30-45 minute talks.

These programs will replace concerts originally set to be performed in the Pantages Theater during October, November and December. Additional live performances are scheduled for the second half of the season, February through May. Symphony leadership will make the decision whether or not it will be safe to proceed with these events or replace them with additional virtual programs after the first of the year.

“As a mission-based arts organization, it is imperative that we continue to share music with our community—especially in these troubled times,” said Executive Director Karina Bharne. “Instead of looking at the current situation as a setback, Maestra Sarah Ioannides and I decided to embrace it as an outreach opportunity. While online broadcasts cannot replace the live orchestra experience, we are excited by the potential of introducing symphonic music to a new audience.”

All programs are scheduled for Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and are free of charge. They will be broadcast on the Symphony’s YouTube channel or Facebook page and posted on symphonytacoma.org.

Symphony Tacoma’s 2020-2021 season is generously sponsored by MultiCare, Tacoma Creates, Arts Fund and National Endowment for the Arts.