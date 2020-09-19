Reykdal Campaign Comments on OSPI Candidate Espinoza Lying About Her Own Education

Submitted by Chris Reykdal Campaign.

On Thursday Michael Goldberg at the Washington State Wire confirmed that OSPI candidate Maia Espinoza does not have the Master’s degree she has repeatedly claimed to have, including in her official voters’ guide statement.

Superintendent Chris Reykdal’s re-election campaign manager, Phil Gardner released the following statement in response to this reporting, “Espinoza’s latest lie is part of a pattern of dishonesty she’s displayed throughout this campaign. This time candidate Espinoza lied about her own education, even while asking voters to trust her with the management of our public school system. Her pattern of dishonesty makes her unfit for statewide office. She will literally say anything to get elected.”

From the article:

“In May, Maia Espinoza, a general election candidate for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), submitted a voters’ guide candidate statement to the Secretary of State. Under the Education section, Espinoza’s candidate statements lists ‘MS, Curriculum and Instruction, Western Governors University.’

The degree referenced is listed with other education that Espinoza has assumedly completed, including a BBA from Pacific Lutheran University, an AA from Pierce College, and that she attended Clover Park High School.

No qualification is made to any of the degrees being incomplete.

After checking with Western Governors University (WGU), the university confirmed to the Washington State Wire that while Espinoza is enrolled as a master’s student, she has not yet completed her degree program.