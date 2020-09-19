Pierce County businesses: Apply by Oct. 2 to receive COVID-19 relief funds

Pierce County businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for multiple programs offering financial relief through the Pierce County Economic Development Department. Applications are due by Oct. 2 for this round of funding for the following programs:

Get three months’ rent or mortgage paid if your business has been significantly impacted by restrictions related to Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan. Receive up to $8,000 a month with a total maximum grant of $24,000. Apply for commercial rent or mortgage assistance: www.piercecountywa.gov/bizRAMA

to help you stay in business and retain employees. Loan amounts start at $5,000 for micro-businesses up to $20,000 based on number of FTE employees. Apply for a forgivable loan: www.piercecountywa.gov/reliefloan

to get reimbursed for up to 50% of expenses related to implementing safe start practices. Maximum grant amounts range from $8,000 up to $50,000 depending on number of FTE employees. Apply for an offset costs adaptation grant: www.piercecountywa.gov/adaptgrant

To learn more about these programs and to apply, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/CARESbusiness. Applications are due by Oct. 2, 2020 for this round of funding.