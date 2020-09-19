The Suburban Times

Former Lakewood Assistant to City Manager takes leadership position in Pasco

According to PullmanRadio.com, former Assistant to the City Manager for the City of Lakewood Adam Lincoln, is leaving his post as Pullman City Administrator for the Deputy City Manager role in Pasco. Thanks to Tim Marsh for the tip.

