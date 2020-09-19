Pierce County is currently in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, which limits outdoor gatherings to five or fewer people who don’t live in the same household. Large unsanctioned events violate the public health directives of both the governor and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

To keep our staff and community healthy and safe, we are not issuing permits or authorizing any public events in our parks at this time. We’re reminding park visitors to follow 6-foot social distancing and face covering guidelines through extensive park signage and an ongoing digital media campaign. And our new park ambassadors and expanded security staff are working diligently in our parks to reinforce safety messages, ensure compliance with park rules, and answer questions from park users.

Crowded Parks Equal Closed Parks

Parks are vital to our community’s health and well-being and we must ensure they remain safe for everyone in our community. If our parks become habitually overcrowded, we may be forced to close parking lots, restrooms and picnic shelters to temporarily reduce the number of people in our parks and comply with state and county public health directives.

Supporting Free Speech

We respect and support the exercise of free-speech rights in our public parks and have worked collaboratively with past event organizers to ensure a safe experience for all. If you’re planning an event to exercise your free speech rights in a Tacoma park or other public space, please notify the City of Tacoma to ensure that your public expression is done safely and in designated areas. Contact the City of Tacoma Special Events Office at (253) 573-2523 or add email.

Partnering for Public Safety

We continue to work closely with the City of Tacoma and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to increase awareness and compliance with public health directives. You and other community members also play a vital role in helping us keeping our parks safe for all and we value your support and input.

For non-emergency concerns, contact:

Metro Parks Tacoma

City of Tacoma – Tacoma 311 (dial 311 within Tacoma or (253) 591-5000 outside Tacoma)

For emergency concerns, dial 911.

The post Crowded Parks Equal Closed Parks appeared first on Metro Parks Tacoma.