Candidate Forum – Legislative District 25

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County is holding a series of candidate forums for the General Election, beginning with Legislative District 25 on Monday, September 21 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. The virtual forum will include races for Senate and House of Representatives Positions 1 and 2.

The League is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties.

Register at bit.ly/3hRdfQo.

