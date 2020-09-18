Virtual Tree Tours at Lakewold Gardens

Longtime Lakewold Gardens friend and volunteer John Wilcox is offering virtual tree tours via YouTube. Every episode John talks about a different tree that is featured in the Adopt A Tree campaign.

In the above episode John discusses the Giant Sequoia. There are seven tour videos in all, which will be released every Thursday of the campaign on Facebook and YouTube. One way to make sure you see the upcoming tree tour videos is to Subscribe to the Lakewold Gardens YouTube channel!