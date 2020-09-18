Sue Behrns Retires After 40 Years Helping Bring a Species Back from the Brink of Extinction

Sue Behrns has worked with critically endangered red wolves for over 40 years. In the 1980s, Sue played a big part in hand-raising red wolf pups and releasing wolves in North Carolina. She became a full-time career staff member for Metro Parks in 1988 and says one of her biggest influences is Roland Smith, the first Red Wolf Coordinator, who hired her.

She will miss the daily contact with the red wolves and says that every day with them has been a gift.

Sue has seen a lot of change at the Zoo since she first started: multiple changes to the off-site red wolf pens; establishment of the off-site red wolf facility at Northwest Trek; arrival of the first three Arctic foxes at the Zoo; and the opening of the Pacific Seas Aquarium.

