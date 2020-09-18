Steilacoom Town Administrator Sept. 18 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 6, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – October 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – September 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Join Zoom Meeting us02web.zoom.us/j/86233053438

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Childcare Assistance Program:

The Town received an additional allocation of $96,750 of CARES funds in September. The Mayor recommended and Council approved the expansion of the Town’s CARES funded assistance programs to include a school-aged childcare assistance program.

The program would be for Town of Steilacoom residents who are incurring childcare costs due to the schools being closed due to COVID-19.

The assistance program would provide a one-time payment made to the applicant as follows:

1 child: $1,000

2 children: 2,000

3 or more children: 2,500

Applications are available at the Public Works facility or on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 98 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

7 medical aid responses

32 suspicious circumstance/security checks

8 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

1 incident of domestic disturbance

19 traffic stops

1 parking enforcement response

1 death investigation

1 incident of theft

2 incidents of fraud

1 incident of vehicle prowl

Since July 30 and until further notice, the Pierce County Fire Marshall has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban includes prohibiting the use of charcoal as a fuel in portable devices, such as barbeques. Additional information, to include how to report suspected violations, may be found here: tinyurl.com/y6rcn69t

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

General:

The developer at Norberg Estates with the permission of the Town will be removing trees that were identified by an arborist as being dead, dying, diseased, or otherwise hazardous in the attached report within the next week or two. Given the location and size of the trees, removal prior to the commencement of home construction was the preferred option.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vactoring catch basins; swept streets; removed damaged trees and branches out of the roadway in Madrona Park and Steilacoom Boulevard; provided flagging support for tree removal; inspected the Norberg development; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew repair water leaks on Natalie Lane and Montgomery Street; performed inspections on the Norberg development; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired water leaks in the 2700 block of Natalie Lane and the 600 block of Montgomery Street; replaced a water meter on Oak Drive; continued review of the draft plans of the Marietta Street lift station; installed a water meter for a new home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane; continued hydrant and water meter maintenance; mowed and trimmed vegetation around wells and lift stations; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing but especially at the various parks which are experiencing continued heavy use; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Tasting the Squeeze

The Apple Squeeze is cancelled due to the virus but enjoy Tasting the Squeeze!

Pre-order some of the great Squeeze foods and then pick up on Sunday, October 4 from 10-4 on Lafayette Street near Town Hall. This opportunity is sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum and all purchases will benefit the Museum. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Follow these directions:

1. Visit www.steilacoomhistorical.org or call the Museum at 253-584-9410

2. Pre-Order Cider, Apple Butter, Candy Apples and Apple Fritters

3. Pick up orders on Sunday, October 4 from 10-4 on Lafayette Street by Town Hall. This is the only pick up day.

4. The 2021 Steilacoom Calendars will be available too!

townofsteilacoom.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=290