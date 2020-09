Parkland’s newest taproom, Home Turf, opened at Garfield Station in late August. John Fosberg, founder of Gig Harbor Brewing Co., is one of the people behind the project. The taproom is within steps of Pacific Lutheran University. The tap list features brew, cider and wine. The beverage menu is posted on flat-panel screens behind the […]

