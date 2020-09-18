DuPont’s Dorothy Wilhelm to host a good news Zoom Houseparty

Zoom Houseparty, is a new audience participation virtual event which launches on Sept. 23 at 2:00 hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm. The show was inspired by the idea that there’s just too much bad news on the air these days.

Zoom Houseparty, will feature extraordinary, upbeat, funny, entertaining and always with ideas for good things to eat to cheer you up in any pandemic.

For the first show on next Wednesday the Sept. 23, the feature story will be about the Octopus Wrestlers who held World Championship competitions right here in Puget Sound with DuPont Mayor Ron Frederick, whose father, Karl Frederick was one of the last of the Octopus Wrestlers of the early 1960.

Dorothy Wilhelm with Gary Keffler, Creator and first winner of the National Octopus Wrestling World Championship.

Best of all, since it is a Zoomcast, the audience will have a chance to take part and ask questions. Of course, if they are rude questions, the host will be able to throw them right out (the person, not the question). That’s another feature of Zoom.

This whole idea is thanks to The Suburban Times since last week’s story about the Last of the Octopus wrestler raised a lot of reader questions and interest and included a question about Mayor Ron so he’ll join us on the show to tell the stories about the Octopus Wrestlers that he heard from his Dad. Octopuses are now protected and cannot be taken from the Sound in this way.

In addition to the story of Octopus Wrestlers, Zoom Houseparty will preview the brand new Obscure Holiday Date Book by Dr. Patt Schwab which is an ebook featuring hundreds of reasons to celebrate every day of each month as well as a pre-publications glimpse at the biography of famed western artist, Fred Oldfield, Better Than I Deserve, and naturally, because it wouldn’t be a party otherwise, those quick easy snacks to make.

It seemed right to send The Suburban Times readers the first invitation to attend. If you’d like to attend the Zoom Houseparty, you can register at Dorothy’s mygenerationgap.com website.