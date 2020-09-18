CPSD releases tentative timelines for shift to hybrid learning

As county COVID-19 transmission rates continue to decline, Clover Park School District is preparing to shift to hybrid learning and begin slowly bringing elementary students to school for in-person learning two days a week. Plans are tentative and depend on COVID-19 transmission rates and other health factors.

Tentative Hybrid Learning Timeline



Monday, Oct. 5 Pre-K, grades K-1

Students in early learning (ECEAP and Head Start) and grades K-1 will begin attending school two (2) days a week for in-person instruction on an alternating A/B schedule, with three (3) days of online independent learning at home (with some exceptions).



Tuesday, Oct. 13 Grades 2-3

Students in grades 2-3 will begin attending school two (2) days a week for in-person instruction on an alternating A/B schedule, with three (3) days of online independent learning at home (with some exceptions).



Not before Monday, Nov. 2 Grades 4-5

Students in grades 4-5 will begin attending school two (2) days a week for in-person instruction on an alternating A/B schedule, with three (3) days of online independent learning at home (with some exceptions).



Not before Monday, Nov. 30 Middle and high schools

Middle and high schools will slowly bring students back to school for in-person instruction. Additional details to be shared.



Elementary Learning Options — Hybrid or 100% Virtual

A shift to hybrid learning means elementary students will participate in an A/B schedule, alternating two (2) days of in-person learning at school and three (3) days of online independent learning at home (with some exceptions). Families can also choose for their student to remain in 100% virtual learning; however, their student will most likely have a different teacher.



Elementary schools will reach out to families to find out if their student will participate in hybrid learning or remain in 100% virtual learning.

Additional information about hybrid learning can be found on the district website.